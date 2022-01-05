ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

