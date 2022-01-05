AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AgileThought during the third quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter valued at $90,876,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.