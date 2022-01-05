Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,157.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

