Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of API opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. Agora has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

