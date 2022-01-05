AIA Group Ltd Sells 10,610 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

