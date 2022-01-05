Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.10 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €4.10 ($4.66) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

AF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.36 ($3.82).

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.39 ($4.99) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($16.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.07.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

