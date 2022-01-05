AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 3,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

