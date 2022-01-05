AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.20.

BOS traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$43.77. 64,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,057. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.97.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

