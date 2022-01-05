Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Up 3%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.47 and last traded at $130.86. 6,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.73.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

