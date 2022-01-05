Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

