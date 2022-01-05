Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,915 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

