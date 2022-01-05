Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Gap Down to $220.82

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $220.82, but opened at $208.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares last traded at $209.33, with a volume of 96,133 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

