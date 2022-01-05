Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $711.05 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003508 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $9.73 billion and $711.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00217478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.98 or 0.00478871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00086471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,893,157,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,449,083,184 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

