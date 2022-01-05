Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.