Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.71

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.71 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.43). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 12,653 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.63. The stock has a market cap of £198.96 million and a P/E ratio of 76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Peter Jensen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,553.29).

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

