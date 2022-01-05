Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,207.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,191 shares of company stock valued at $440,111,074. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,888.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,929.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,808.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.