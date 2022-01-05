Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,906.72. 20,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,892. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,917.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,779.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

