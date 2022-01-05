Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Down 5.1%

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.41. Approximately 2,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.32.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.
The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32.
In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $4,885,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,712 shares of company stock worth $34,227,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,950 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,988 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.