Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Down 5.1%

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.41. Approximately 2,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $4,885,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,712 shares of company stock worth $34,227,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,950 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,988 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

