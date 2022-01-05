Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of ATAQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 312,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.