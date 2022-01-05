Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.75.

The company has a market cap of C$291.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.95. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.93.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

