Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

