Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 0.4%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €180.20 ($204.77) and last traded at €182.00 ($206.82). Approximately 2,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €182.80 ($207.73).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($243.18) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €174.48.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

