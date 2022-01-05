Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in frontdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in frontdoor by 13.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in frontdoor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

