Amalgamated Bank Has $642,000 Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 52.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 419,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 525.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 267,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

