Amalgamated Bank Sells 490 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ProAssurance by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $2,068,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

