Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

