Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Down 84.0% in December

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AZFL stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Amazonas Florestal has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Amazonas Florestal Company Profile
Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.