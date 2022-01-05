Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Down 84.0% in December

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AZFL stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Amazonas Florestal has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Amazonas Florestal Company Profile

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

