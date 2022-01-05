Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down to $205.04

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.04, but opened at $197.30. Ambarella shares last traded at $188.08, with a volume of 4,610 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -225.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ambarella by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ambarella by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

