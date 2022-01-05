Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,102 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Amcor worth $54,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

AMCR opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

