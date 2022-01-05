AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $725.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $726.56 and a 200 day moving average of $667.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $441.48 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

