AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $725.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $726.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $441.48 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

