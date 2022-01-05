Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 4,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.60.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $769,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

