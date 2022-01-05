American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,975,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $160,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

