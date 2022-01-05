American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Decreased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,507 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $282.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

