American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $266.98 and last traded at $267.33. Approximately 44,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,705,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.77.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

