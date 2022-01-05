American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Trading Down 5.5%

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s share price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $266.98 and last traded at $267.33. 44,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,705,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

Get American Tower alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.