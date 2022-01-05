American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $501.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $164,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

