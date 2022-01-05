Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 305.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443,398. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $391.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

