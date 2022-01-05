Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $95,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $271,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 134.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 107.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.