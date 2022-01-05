Americana Partners LLC Has $825,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

