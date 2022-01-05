Americana Partners LLC Purchases 10,515 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,763,000 after purchasing an additional 85,417 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

