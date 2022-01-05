Americana Partners LLC Sells 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $917.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $926.53 and a 200 day moving average of $902.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

