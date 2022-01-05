Americana Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $255.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

