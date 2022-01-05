Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

