Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.41

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $24.50. Ames National shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 18,717 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $222.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ames National by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

