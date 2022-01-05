AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.99. 23,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.62. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.