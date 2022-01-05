Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $255.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $285.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.
Amgen stock opened at $227.84 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.