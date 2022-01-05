Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $255.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $285.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $227.84 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

