Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 5,470 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

