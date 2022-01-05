Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.83. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.