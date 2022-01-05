Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

H stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

